Events
American Legion soup supper — 5-7 p.m. Homemade soup, including chicken noodle, chili, ham and bean, vegetable beef and oyster. Also salad and pie, donation suggested, 970 Monroe St., Bennet.
Astronomy Scavenger Hunt: Southpointe Pavilions — 7-8:30 p.m. Start at Barnes & Noble, pick up scavenger hunt sheet, find the big telescopes positioned throughout Southpointe, observe celestial objects like Saturn and the Moon, then have your sheet signed by a Prairie Astronomy Club member, return to Barnes & Noble to get a prize, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Grow with the Flow pop-up: Gateway Mall — 3-7 p.m. Learn about different flowers, where to source the best blooms in your area, simple tricks to keeping buds vibrant and in good form longer, $10, 6100 O St.
Holiday ladies night out: James Arthur Vineyards — 4-9 p.m. Items for purchase, free, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Live music — 10 a.m. Hogans and Hill, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Master of Fine Arts UNL open house art studios and raffle — 5-7 p.m. Meet the artists, view the art; 7:15 p.m., Richards Hall and Woods Hall, Stadium Drive and T Street.
Nebraska Human Trafficking and Migration Initiative panel discussion — 7 p.m. Panel will discuss community solutions to violence, and discrimination against Natives and how the Lincoln community can address missing and murdered indigenous women. Reception following panel discussion, free, UNL Student Union, auditorium, 1400 R St.
Nebraska Songbook performance — 3:30 p.m. Original compositions depicting Nebraska's past and future, written by Greg Simon, UNL assistant professor of composition, Glenn Korff School of Music, will be performed by Jamie Reimer, associate professor of voice, and Brenda Wristen professor of piano and piano pedagogy, Sheldon Museum of Art, free, 12th and R streets.
National High School Finals Rodeo barrel races — 5-9 p.m. Free for spectators, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Plants and People lecture — 7 p.m. Speaker Lucinda Mays, Chadron State College, will discuss people and their shared dependence on plants, cookie reception following talk, $15 public; $10 arboretum members, Hardin Hall, 3310 Holdrege St.
Slam poetry performance — 7:30 p.m., Mwende "FreeQuency" Katwiwa, winner of the 2018 Women of the World Poetry Slam, $5 for public, UNL Student Union, Ballroom, 1400 R. St.
St. Elizabeth Gift Shop: Holiday Open House — 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., 555 S. 70th St.
Tails and Ties dinner: Capital Humane Society fundraiser — 5:45 p.m. doors; 6:30 p.m. dinner. Evening includes silent and live auctions, pets available for adoption, inspirational animal stories, proceeds benefiting CHS, tickets: Capitalhumansociety.org or 402-441-4488, 333 S 13th St.
Veterans recognition and lunch — 11:30 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave. (Call 402-441-7151 for lunch reservations.)
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
4-H County Extension Board meeting — 8 a.m. 444 Cherrycreek Road