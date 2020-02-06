Calendar, 2-7 Friday

Events
Barnes & Noble storytime — 11 a.m. Storytime and hands-on activity, free, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Chocolate Lover's Fantasy — 7-9 p.m. Chocolates, local chefs, live music by B & The Boppers, silent auction, The Mill coffee, food vendors, $35, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. 9th St. Lincolnhaymarket.org.
Disney’s Enchanted Tales series featuring “Sleeping Beauty” — $6, call 402-323-6721 for show times, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com.
Indiexplore at Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Enjoy hearing from a speaker, listen to a book and hands-on activity, free, 701 P St.
Keeping it Civil: Civil discourse, civic duty and political socializing — Noon-1 p.m. Panel discussion, question-and-answer session, bring your own lunch, free, Room V-104, Southeast Community College, 8800 O St.
Original Harlem Globetrotters — 6 p.m. $20-$30,“Pushing the Limits” World Tour, including a live world-record attempt, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com.
Murder Mystery dinner theatre — 6 p.m, registration and cocktails; 6:45 p.m. show, Scottish Rite Ballroom, 332 Centennial Mall South. Eventbrite.com.
Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show — 1-9 p.m., $8 adults; $7 when you bring a non-perishable food item for the Lincoln Food Bank; free for kids 12 and under, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Visit from Zeke the pet therapy dog — 10 a.m., free, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Weekend market: Gateway Mall — 4-9 p.m. Local artists, crafts and small business owners, theme is Valentines Day, items for purchase, free event, Center Court, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com.
First Friday Art Events
Cornhusker Marriott — 4-7 p.m. Join artist Wendy Jane Bantam, make a paper Valentine, sweet treats from pastry chef Wes Foley and wine, 333 S. 13th St.
7-10 p.m. Items for purchase, featuring Gretchen Demitroff photography, 6800 P St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 5-7 p.m. Enjoy viewing current exhibitions, light refreshments, free, 12th and R streets.
Trade-a-Tape Comic Center book launch & artist event — 6-8 p.m. Meet and greet the author John Phillip Johnson, "Book of Fly," 145 S. 9th St.
Meetings
Nebraska Board of Regents meeting— 9 a.m. Varner Hall, Board Room, 3835 Holdrege St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — "Ága" (NR), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary B (R), 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Animation (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Live Action (R), 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
