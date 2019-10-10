{{featured_button_text}}

Events 

Author event at Francie & Finch Bookshop — 6 p.m. Kwame Dawes visit and book signing, books available for purchase, 130 S. 13th St. 

Beethoven’s Heroic Beginnings — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra and conductor Edward Polochick will perform all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies, leading up to Beethoven's 250th birthday in 2020. Tickets: $15-$35 (adults); $5 (kids 17 and under), Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.

Chair Yoga — 11 a.m. East Lincoln Christian Church, 7001 Edenton Road. 

Freedoms Fest and Second Friday Art Walk / South Downtown and UNL Social Practice Coalition — 5-9 p.m. Voter registration, poetry reading by Angel Garcia, kid-friendly activities, screen-printing stations, bring your own T-shirt to print on, live music, local art, Community Crops Veggie Van; Pepe's Vegetarian, JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole food for purchase; free event, 1247 S. 11th.

Hispanic Heritage Month Commemoration — 3:30-4:45 p.m. Speakers Blanca Ramirez-Salazar, Partnership Coordinator for the Dallas Regional Census; performance of Los Mariachis de las Ciudad Estrella; honoring winners of the state essay contest, for the Hispanic Heritage Awards, state Capitol rotunda, second floor, 1445 K St. 

Live music — 10 a.m. Hogans and Hill, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Lincoln Artist's Guild art showing at new location — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Local artists showing mixed mediums, through Oct. 27, Lux Arts Center, 2601 N. 48th St.  

Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacey Lane.

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Pistol Annies, Tennille Townes — 7 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com or 402-904-5621.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. More information and map at Hbal.org.

"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.  

Suessical Jr. — 7 p.m. YAAL Theatre, 1233 Libra Drive. Yaal.org or 402-417-4137.

The Vogts Sisters: LAFTA music concerts — 7:30 p.m. $16 (members); $20 (non-members); $10 (students with ID); $1 (kids 12 and under), 7th Street Loft, 504 S. 7th St. Lafta.net.

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center — "Loro" (NR), 5 p.m., 8:10 p.m.; "Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.   

Register

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.  

League of Women Voters — Noon. Oct. 19. "Celebrating the 19th Amendment: Women's rights here and abroad," LWVLL is co-sponsoring the event with OLLI, $15 (members); $17 (non-members), register by Oct. 11 at 402-472-6265.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments