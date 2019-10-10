Events
Author event at Francie & Finch Bookshop — 6 p.m. Kwame Dawes visit and book signing, books available for purchase, 130 S. 13th St.
Beethoven’s Heroic Beginnings — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra and conductor Edward Polochick will perform all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies, leading up to Beethoven's 250th birthday in 2020. Tickets: $15-$35 (adults); $5 (kids 17 and under), Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Chair Yoga — 11 a.m. East Lincoln Christian Church, 7001 Edenton Road.
Freedoms Fest and Second Friday Art Walk / South Downtown and UNL Social Practice Coalition — 5-9 p.m. Voter registration, poetry reading by Angel Garcia, kid-friendly activities, screen-printing stations, bring your own T-shirt to print on, live music, local art, Community Crops Veggie Van; Pepe's Vegetarian, JuJu's Vegan Cajun and Creole food for purchase; free event, 1247 S. 11th.
Hispanic Heritage Month Commemoration — 3:30-4:45 p.m. Speakers Blanca Ramirez-Salazar, Partnership Coordinator for the Dallas Regional Census; performance of Los Mariachis de las Ciudad Estrella; honoring winners of the state essay contest, for the Hispanic Heritage Awards, state Capitol rotunda, second floor, 1445 K St.
Live music — 10 a.m. Hogans and Hill, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Lincoln Artist's Guild art showing at new location — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Local artists showing mixed mediums, through Oct. 27, Lux Arts Center, 2601 N. 48th St.
Men's drop-in grief group — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacey Lane.
Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Pistol Annies, Tennille Townes — 7 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com or 402-904-5621.
Parade of Homes — 6-8 p.m. More information and map at Hbal.org.
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Suessical Jr. — 7 p.m. YAAL Theatre, 1233 Libra Drive. Yaal.org or 402-417-4137.
The Vogts Sisters: LAFTA music concerts — 7:30 p.m. $16 (members); $20 (non-members); $10 (students with ID); $1 (kids 12 and under), 7th Street Loft, 504 S. 7th St. Lafta.net.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Loro" (NR), 5 p.m., 8:10 p.m.; "Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
League of Women Voters — Noon. Oct. 19. "Celebrating the 19th Amendment: Women's rights here and abroad," LWVLL is co-sponsoring the event with OLLI, $15 (members); $17 (non-members), register by Oct. 11 at 402-472-6265.