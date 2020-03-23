PRINT ROUNDUP: Two more cases in Washington County push total to 53

Two Washington County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, The Three Rivers Public Health Department said Monday.
The two cases are a man and a woman both in their 60s, and they are travel-related, the health department said.
The two people have been self-isolating at home since Wednesday, and the department also said all of their known close contacts have been notified and are in self-quarantine.
The department also announced two dates and locations where low-risk exposure may have occurred. They are the Family Fare store in Blair on March 15 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on March 16 from 1:30-3:00 p.m.
That brings the number confirmed cases in Nebraska to 53 as of Monday afternoon.
In Lincoln on Monday, there were 188 people being monitored because of their travel history or exposure. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 108 negative tests, with six pending.
UNK students report symptoms
One student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney remains quarantined in a vacant residence hall floor on campus after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 last week.
A second student who also reported feeling ill last week while at home during the first week of an extended two-week spring break has been self-quarantining since Thursday, according to UNK.
"We contacted people who may have had direct contact or possible exposure to these students directly," spokesman Todd Gottula said Monday.
It's unclear how either student, both college-aged males who lived on campus, may have been exposed to the coronavirus, however, which led the health department to forego testing last week.
Neither student recently traveled abroad or to areas of the U.S. with a high-concentration of cases. Neither reported coming into contact with any individuals confirmed to have COVID-19. And neither student has underlying health risks that have been linked to higher chances for infection.
Once it learned of the possible infections, Gottula said UNK worked to move the student still living on campus to an unoccupied floor of Centennial Towers inaccessible by other members of the campus community.
That student, who ultimately was tested for the disease late last week and may learn the results of that test in the coming days, is being provided three meals a day "room service style."
Company to match gift card purchases
Lincoln-based American Beer Equipment has pledged to match gift card purchases from Nebraska brewers up to $10,000.
American Beer Equipment, which is a division of Norland International, has partnered with the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild to match gift cards sold by any guild member on Friday.
American Beer Equipment said in a news release that breweries will report their total gift card sales from that day and the company will buy an equivalent amount up to $10,000.
“Our Nebraska breweries were key to our growth when we started, and many were among our first customers," Vice President Adam Kosmicki said in the news release. "We’ll always appreciate that the foundation of our success came from the support of our local breweries.
"The recent disruptions in business are devastating for many of our customers, and we want to do something to help by starting here at home."
Chief Justice: Courts can't suspend evictions
The Nebraska Supreme Court lacks the authority to halt evictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Chief Justice Mike Heavican said in a news release Monday.
Late last week, organizations began calling on Heavican and the court to temporarily suspend evictions so people were not being kicked out of their homes as public health officials urged people to stay home.
In the release, Heavican said he is mindful of the difficulties presented to some people.
State law requires the court to hold an eviction hearing between 10 and 14 days after a tenant has received their eviction notice, the chief justice said.
"The Supreme Court cannot, nor can the Chief Justice, in the guise of an administrative order, order otherwise," Heavican said.
Court operations continue to remain open and accessible in all 93 counties, the chief justice said last week.