PRINT ROUNDUP: Two more cases in Washington County push total to 53

Two Washington County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, The Three Rivers Public Health Department said Monday.

The two cases are a man and a woman both in their 60s, and they are travel-related, the health department said.

The two people have been self-isolating at home since Wednesday, and the department also said all of their known close contacts have been notified and are in self-quarantine.

The department also announced two dates and locations where low-risk exposure may have occurred. They are the Family Fare store in Blair on March 15 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on March 16 from 1:30-3:00 p.m.

That brings the number confirmed cases in Nebraska to 53 as of Monday afternoon.

In Lincoln on Monday, there were 188 people being monitored because of their travel history or exposure. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 108 negative tests, with six pending.

UNK students report symptoms

One student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney remains quarantined in a vacant residence hall floor on campus after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 last week.