PRINT BIDEN

Democrat Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday night from near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and acknowledged the sluggish pace of the vote count from Tuesday's election “can be numbing.” But he added, "Never forget the tallies aren’t just numbers: They represent votes and voters.”

He expressed confidence that victory ultimately would be his, saying, “The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We're going to win this race.”

Standing alongside his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, and against a backdrop of flags, Biden wasn't able to give the acceptance speech his aides had hoped. But he hit notes of unity, seemingly aimed at cooling the temperature of a heated, divided nation.

“We have to remember the purpose of our politics isn’t total unrelenting, unending warfare," he said. "No, the purpose of our politics, the work of our nation, isn’t to fan the flames of conflict, but to solve problems, to guarantee justice, to give everybody a fair shot.”

Trump's campaign Friday was mostly quiet. But it was touched once again by the coronavirus pandemic.