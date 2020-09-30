Preston Love Jr.

Age: 78
Occupation: Adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and nonprofit director
Political party: Democrat
Address: 6021 Villa de Sante Drive, Omaha
Website: prestonlove.com
Love is an adjunct professor in the Black Studies Department at UNO and director of two nonprofits, Black Votes Matter Institute and 4urban.org. The state Democratic Party tapped the longtime civil rights crusader and community activist as a write-in candidate. He has been involved as a campaign manager for Democratic candidates and a party leader.
What steps should the Senate take to continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic?
I would seek out leadership in the Senate, that I could join with, to fight for national policy and national cohesive and strategic policy, to direct it toward the mitigation of the COVID-19 spread, and to fight, like hell, to prevent executive branch decisions that are based on lack of medical science and data.
Are you concerned about increased mail voting in the November election and why or why not?
Yes. I am concerned about the unknowns, and the misinformation, related to mail-in voting, and the unknowns are insecurities based on political intervention in the process. But I am very positive, and secure, with the concept of voting by mail and the advantages that it brings, specifically in the COVID environment, and in Nebraska.
What would be your legislative priorities in the coming six-year Senate term?
My legislative priorities begin with my strong commitment to the federal government in setting framework priorities and programs, and in the private sector for change and reform, to restore our country and seek, with the free world and more, as it relates to adhering to policies related to the realness, and reality, of climate change. And to provide a stability and framework for the health care of Americans, through a renewed, and upgraded, Affordable Care Act enhancement.
What is your reaction to growing civil unrest and street demonstrations, equal rights demands, calls for police reform?
The civil unrest and street demonstrations are analogous to taking the pulse of America, and while taking that pulse, we find that the “patient” American is rocked with inequity, racism, injustice and continued and growing rogue policing. My reaction is America needs to be brought face-to-face with its hell, and the civil unrest and street demonstrations are a process that I support in all of its aspects. Needless to say, I’m not including riotous or violent offshoots of these demonstrations.
How would you assess the performance of the Trump administration?
My rating of the president is based on his performance as a “leader.” He has constantly not provided truth, or context, to the facts. He has not used the vast internal resources of the executive branch, which includes generations of research and data, to determine decisions and courses of action. He has consistently put questionable people in major responsibilities. The net result of all of that, in my view, has cost lives in our country. I am appalled and disappointed.
Are there issues on which you disagree with your political party and, if so, would you identify them?
Disagreement within a political party is both normal and healthy. It is the ability to disagree on some things, and agree on most things, and there is no value in airing disagreement when, at this point in history, there is a need for less divisiveness and more decisiveness toward solutions to America’s challenges.
Are you supportive of ongoing administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service and why or why not?
Overall changes in the U.S. Postal Service should be based on the reality of financial viability and capacity, yet should be put in context with the time and importance of national events, such as a presidential election, therefore I oppose all changes which have a political origin.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
I am running to provide an option for Democrats, independents and Republicans alike, as to our current incumbent senator.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!