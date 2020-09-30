Preston Love Jr.

How would you assess the performance of the Trump administration?

My rating of the president is based on his performance as a “leader.” He has constantly not provided truth, or context, to the facts. He has not used the vast internal resources of the executive branch, which includes generations of research and data, to determine decisions and courses of action. He has consistently put questionable people in major responsibilities. The net result of all of that, in my view, has cost lives in our country. I am appalled and disappointed.

Are there issues on which you disagree with your political party and, if so, would you identify them?

Disagreement within a political party is both normal and healthy. It is the ability to disagree on some things, and agree on most things, and there is no value in airing disagreement when, at this point in history, there is a need for less divisiveness and more decisiveness toward solutions to America’s challenges.

Are you supportive of ongoing administrative changes at the U.S. Postal Service and why or why not?