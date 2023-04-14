Trenton Barry homered, Ryan Bokelmann threw 4 2/3 strong innings and Class B No. 9 Wahoo defeated Class C No. 1 Malcolm 5-1 in the Eastern Midlands Conference baseball tournament championship game on Friday in Wahoo.

Barry's two-run home run in the second inning gave Wahoo a 3-0 lead, which was enough for Ryan Bokelmann. He didn't allow a run, giving up just two hits and striking out seven.

The previously unbeaten Clippers had just three hits, including Hayden Frank's double.

Barry finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs.

Lincoln Southwest 17, Lincoln High 1: The Silver Hawks rattled off 15 hits in the rout. Caden Ransom homered, and seven Silver Hawks had doubles.

BOYS GOLF

Led by Trevor Gutschewski's 3-under par 68, Omaha Westside fired a team score of 1-over 285 to win the Fremont Invitational Friday at Fremont Country Club.

The Warriors outdistanced second-place Lincoln Southeast by eight shots. The Knights (293) got a 2-under 69 from Gavin Gerch in a round that featured five birdies. Thomas Bryson shot 73.

Gerch finished second individually while Bryson tied for sixth.

Owen Tucker (75) and Aidan Koch (76) also finished in the top 12 for Southeast.

Ben Lemke's 73 led Lincoln East. Lemke tied for sixth individually while the Spartans finished third with a team score of 310. Parker Bunting (74) tied for eighth for East.

Lincoln Pius X was fifth at 322. The Bolts were led by Tyler Morris' 78.