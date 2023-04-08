In the championship game of the Millard West Invitational, Class A No. 7 Lincoln East came through with a 6-2 victory over No. 5 Elkhorn South on Saturday night.

The Spartans offense got started with a two-run triple by Troy Peltz. Mason Gaines also chipped in with two hits and two RBIs. Chase Nelson was able to limit the Storm offense, giving up two earned runs with six strikeouts in his 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Connor Johnson came in relief for the Spartans and shut down the Storm after that. Johnson didn't give up a run in his 2 2/3 innings, striking out four. The Spartans improved to 11-2 and extended their winning streak to seven games.

Millard West 12, Lincoln Southwest 4: The Lincoln Southwest pitching couldn't contain the offense of Class A No. 1 Millard West. In the third-place matchup of the Millard West Invitational, Tyson Lewis had three RBIs and three hits, including a double and triple for the Wildcats.

Drew Deremer was the winning pitcher, pitching six innings and with six strikeouts. Jackson Williams added a home run for the Wildcats.

Caden Ransom had two RBIs and two hits for the Silver Hawks.

Millard West improves to 15-1, while Lincoln Southwest drops to 6-7 on the season.