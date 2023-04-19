A two-RBI triple from Hudson Shaffer for Lincoln Southwest was enough against Class A No. 1 Lincoln East on Wednesday at Den Hartog Field.

The Silver Hawks defeated the Spartans 2-0 behind a four-hit performance with two of Lincoln Southwest's hits coming in the two-run second inning.

Caden Ransom began the inning with a single, with Landon Lewis later scoring as a courtesy runner. Cal Newell, who drew a walk in the inning, also scored on Shaffer's triple.

Thomas Fraley picked up the win, allowing just four hits in five innings of relief.

Carter Mick suffered the loss despite allowing just four hits and striking out seven for Lincoln East.

GIRLS TENNIS

Pius X Invite: Lincoln East won the five-team event, winning a tiebreaker against Elkhorn South. Both teams finished with 46 points.

The Spartans got first-place finishes in four divisions — No. 3 singles (Sofia Carstensen), No. 1 doubles (Gibsen Chapman and Adeline Fornander), No. 2 doubles (Maitreyi Purandare and Tailyn Jay) and No. 3 doubles (Tatum Lewis and Sophia Weed).

Pius X finished third; its best finish was at No. 1 singles, where Cece Ulrich took runner-up.