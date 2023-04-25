After Class B No. 6 Omaha Skutt tied it in the top of the seventh, A No. 1 Lincoln East pulled together a rally.

Troy Peltz led off the inning with a single, Mason Gaines was intentionally walked and Joey Senstock lined a two-out single to center for a 4-3 walk off win for the Spartans at Sherman Field.

Peltz and Gaines each had two hits in the win, one for Gaines being a double.

Paul Shortridge followed up a solid start by Collin Johnson with a good relief outing until the seventh when Skutt put together a pair of two-out hits to tie the game.

Joe Connolly had two hits for the SkyHawks and Cade Christensen drove in a pair of runs.

Wahoo/BN/LL 11, Lincoln Northwest 1: Conor Booth led the game off with a double and Owen Hancock tripled three batter later for the Warriors to run away with the win. Booth finished with three hits — all three for extra bases — and three RBIs for Wahoo. Quinn Waring had the lone hit for the Falcons and Grant Swanson walked twice.