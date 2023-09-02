Lincoln East had five girls inside the top seven as the Spartans cruised to the team title at the Titan Cross Country Classic on Saturday at Walnut Creek Golf Course.

Mia Murray won the individual title by 38 seconds in 18 minutes, 40 seconds. Peyton Svehla (19:43, third), Saddie Yager (20:16, fifth), Ella Herzberg (20:34, sixth) and Jordyn Wissing (20:42, seventh) also figure in the Spartans' victory.

The East boys also took first behind four top-10 finishers: Ben Schlegelmich (16:45, second), Caleb Ruch (16:47, third), Hudson Davy (16:53, seventh) and Krithik Pondicherry (17:13, 10th). Lincoln Pius X (58) came in third, Lincoln Southwest (77) fourth and Lincoln High (134) fifth.

Boys Tennis

Kearney High Doubles: Lincoln East rode the clean play from each of its four doubles pairings to score 100 points, outdistancing second-place Creighton Prep (80). Lincoln Southeast finished fourth (67).

Softball

Lincoln Northeast 2, Lincoln Southeast 1: The Rockets took an early 2-0 lead over the Knights at the Papillion-La Vista South Invitational with one run in the first inning and the second. Knights scored once in the sixth but two runners on. Northeast's Hailey Leininger got the win with one strikeout and allowing five hits in the six-inning game.