Prep glance: Lincoln Christian sweeps Centennial Conference cross country titles

Lincoln Christian dominated the Centennial Conference cross country championships, taking first place in the boys and girls team races on Tuesday at Pioneers Park.

The girls team put together an impressive score of 16, led by Annie Hueser's second-place finish in 20 minutes, 59 seconds. Eva Daniell was fifth, Joslyn Schneider sixth, and Makaylee Kassebaum seventh for the Crusaders.

On the boys side, the Crusaders scored 22 points, with Carter Hohlen finishing first on the 5-kilometer course in 16:47, more than 30 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Logan Lebo of Lincoln Lutheran (17:28).

Christian and Lutheran swept the top four spots in the boys race with Christian's Jackson Feauto finishing third and Lutheran's Brody Franzen coming in fourth.

Lincoln Lutheran's Sawyer Benne, the Warriors' only runner in the girls race, finished first in 20:37.

Lincoln Christian placed four girls in the top 10 and three boys. Lincoln Lutheran was the runner-up in boys team race with 33 points.

BOY'S TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest Triangular: The Silver Hawks won every match against Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln High to go 12-0 and win their own triangular at the Woods Tennis Center.

The Knights won all their matches against the Links, leading to a 6-6 finish. Lincoln High went 0-12.

Jack Felt and Reid Nelson were standouts for Lincoln Southwest, sweeping their first No. 1 doubles match against Lincoln High in round one and edging out a 9-8 (4) victory over Lincoln Southeast in round two.

VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Southwest Triangular: The Class A No. 1 Silver Hawks defended their home court by winning against both Columbus and Lincoln Northeast in a triangular.

Alexa Gobel had a .471 hitting percentage and 11 kills in the 25-15, 25-15 win over Columbus. Other key contributors included Brinly Christensen with two ace serves and Teagen Little with nine digs.

In the match against the Rockets, Christensen led with eight kills and Little had 12 digs. Olivia Kramer added four ace serves and Malayah Long 19 set assists as Lincoln Southwest earned its fifth straight victory.