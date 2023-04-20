The duo of Gibsen Chapman and Adeline Fornander won convincingly in No. 1 doubles, while Tailyn Jay and Maitreyi Purandare took No. 2 doubles. Stella Stempson (No. 1), Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur (No. 2) and Sofia Carstensen (No. 3) each won their singles matches.

BOYS GOLF

Fairbury Invitational: Norris ran away with the team title Thursday, firing a total of 309. Crete was second with 337 and Beatrice was fourth with 370. The Titans had a 1-2-3 finish in the individual race. Thomas Hansmeyer shot the low round of 75. Carson Thurber took second (76), Connor Roche was third (77) and Travis Tilford rounded out Norris' scoring in sixth with an 81.