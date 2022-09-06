Prep glance: East boys tennis roll to Pius X Invite title — plus city softball, volleyball

The Lincoln East boys tennis team won every match at the Lincoln Pius X Invitational en route to a team title Tuesday at Woods Tennis Center.

The Spartans finished 16-0 wth 48 points.

Lincoln Southwest placed second with 40 team points while the hosts, Lincoln Pius X, finished seventh with 17 points.

Lincoln East freshman Samarth Sajeesh didn't drop a set on his way to a first-place finish in No. 2 singles. Another Spartan freshman, Hunter Nelson, swept his opponents in rounds 2 and 3 before defeating Lincoln Southwest's Markus Rutledge 8-6 in the first-place round of No. 1 singles.

Kirby Le and Caden Haar beat Kearney's Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond 8-1 for another first-place finish for the Spartans in No. 1 doubles. Lincoln East's rout came to a close in No. 2 doubles when Joe Bucknell and Kayden Le defeated Lincoln Southwest's Cooper Malone and Hudson Shaffer, 8-3.

The Silver Hawks finished second in No. 1 and No. 2 singles as well as No. 2 doubles and placed third in No. 1 doubles. Mason Halla and Nick Phelan were the highest placed finishers for Lincoln Pius X, coming in third place in No. 2 doubles.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln Northeast Triangular: Class A No. 10 Lincoln Pius X swept their two games, beating Columbus 10-4 and Lincoln Northeast 12-5. Trailing 4-0 against Columbus, Pius X erupted for 10 straight runs to put the game out of reach. Mackenzi Harrel had a big game, going 2-for-3 with a home run.

Lincoln Northeast beat Columbus 9-4, scoring the first six runs of the game. Bree Woodward and Ava Martinez each had three hit performances Martinez also drove in four runs.

Lincoln Northwest Triangular: Class B No. 2 Beatrice dominated No. 8 Northwest 12-2 and beat Class C No. 9 Malcolm 5-2 to claim a sweep in the triangular. Beatrice scored eight runs in the first inning against Northwest. Avery Bernard hit a two-run homer that put the icing on the cake in the first inning.

Against Malcolm, homers by Riley Schwisow and Delanie Roeder helped generate enough offense to take down the Clippers.

Malcolm beat Northwest 11-1. The Clippers scored three runs in the first, four in the second and four in the fourth. Ava Helms opened the scoring for Malcolm with a two-run home run in the first inning.

Lincoln Southwest 5-7, Lincoln North Star 1-8: Reagan Vokoun led the way for Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southwest in the circle for the first game, pitching a complete game with five hits, one earned run and striking out 10. Taylor Coleman led the way on offense with three RBIs, including a solo home run.

North Star’s bats came alive in the second game, scoring three runs in the first and third inning, along with two in the fourth. That proved to be just enough to hold off Southwest. Piper Ruhl was instrumental in the win with four RBIs.

VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln East 3, Lincoln North Star 0: Shandy Faalii led the Class A No. 6 Spartans with 16 kills in a three-set victory over the Navigators. Seniors Brynn Carey and Brooklyn Fuchs each recorded eight kills, while Aaliyah Bradford had a team-high in set assists for Lincoln East.

Statistical leaders for Lincoln North Star include Hailey Boltz with 10 kills and eight digs, Abby Lottman with 22 set assists, Maddie Dageforde with three blocks and Ali Jacobs with eight digs.

Lincoln Lutheran 3, Lincoln Christian 0: Elecea Saathoff's 30 set assists and nine kills aided the Class C-2 No. 1 Warriors in the team's sixth straight win of the season. Abby Wachal led all players with 17 kills and 15 digs as well for Lincoln Lutheran.