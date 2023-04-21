Class A No. 1 Lincoln East bounced back from a loss in the morning to pick up an 8-7 walk-off win over Lincoln Southwest in the Spartan Invitational on Friday at Den Hartog Field.

Garrett Springer had the game-winning hit for East. Mason Gaines led the Spartans with three hits and three RBIs. Kai Burkey drove in a pair, too.

Southwest rebounded from a four-run deficit, with Trent Buda hitting a double and triple, and Carter Baete and Carter Harmes each drove in a pair of runs.

Waverly 6, Lincoln East 5: Garrett Rine hit the go-ahead RBI double in the seventh to lead the Vikings to the win. Lincoln East led the game 5-4 after a Waverly error. Gaines had two hits.

Lincoln Southwest 7, Omaha Burke 1: Baete struck out seven in a complete game on the mound for the Silver Hawks. Buda had three hits and Bennett Bruns had a pair of hits and RBIs.

Millard South 2, Lincoln North Star 1: The No. 7 Patriots walked the game off on a North Star error. Kade Seip singled in the lone run for the Navigators.

Norris 4, Lincoln North Star 3: John Hood hit an RBI double to boost the Class B No. 3 Titans. Seip paced the Navigators with three hits.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fremont Invitational: Lincoln Southeast won the team title behind a first-place finish by Corinne Barber in No. 1 singles. Barber defeated Papillion-La Vista’s Haley Wilwerding 8-0 in the final. Helen Jamison and Carolyn Skold finished in second in No. 1 doubles.

Fremont won the No. 2 singles and both doubles titles to finish second. Lincoln High finished in eighth and Lincoln Northeast in 10th