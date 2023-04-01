Taiyo Takahashi needed just one pitch Saturday to lift Lincoln Southwest to victory.

Takahashi's double in the bottom of the of the ninth inning lifted the Silver Hawks to a 5-4 victory in extra innings over Lincoln Pius X.

Lincoln Southwest took a commanding 4-0 lead with three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth before the Bolts rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Cole Skorupa was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Pius X's first run. Pius X added three more runs on a fielders choice and a sacrifice bunt to tie the score 4-4.

The Silver Hawks finished with 11 hits with three coming from Trent Buda. Pius X did not record a single hit.