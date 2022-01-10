Powell says Fed to ensure inflation doesn’t take root in economy

U.S. central bankers, responding to the hottest inflation in a generation, are hurrying to end pandemic policy support while signaling they’ll raise interest rates sooner than expected. All officials in December indicated they backed raising rates from near zero this year, with a median estimate showing three hikes, compared with nine of 18 officials in September who sought no increase at all in 2022.

Policy makers worry that price pressures will take root in the U.S. economy. They forecast strong labor markets even while the economy struggles with the omicron variant, which could prolong the pandemic’s disruption to the supply of goods, services and workers.

As Covid-19 spread in early 2020, Powell rapidly cut rates to zero, launched quantitative easing and began rolling out the biggest financial safety net in U.S. history to stem panic in markets and keep credit flowing to U.S. companies.

In the midst of this, Powell also launched a new policy framework that committed the Fed to not preemptively raise rates as unemployment fell, in order to allow the benefits of a tight labor market to reach minority communities that have missed out in the past. U.S. unemployment fell to 3.9% in December, but the jobless rate for Black Americans rose to 7.1%.

Powell in his remarks lauded the Fed’s supervisory and financial oversight work over the past four years. “We worked to improve the public’s access to instant payments, intensified our focus and supervisory efforts on evolving threats such as climate change and cyberattacks, and expanded our analysis and monitoring of financial stability,” he said.

