xxxxxxxx

Linebacker

The pilot(s): Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich are one of the best linebacker tandems in the Big Ten, and will be instrumental in the Huskers' debut under new defensive coordinator Tony White.

Reimer and Henrich are the seasoned veterans, and it's expected John Bullock makes a leap, too. After that, the onus is on the youngsters. Who steps up?

The crew

1. Looking for Jacks:

2.

3.

The manifest

No. 10, Jimari Butler, 6-5, 250, so.; No. 14, Chief Borders, 6-4, 240, so.; No. 19, Kaine Williams, 6-2, 200, so.; No. 28, Luke Reimer, 6-1, 225, sr.; No. 30, Randolph Kpai, 6-3, 205, so.; No. 32, Mikai Gbayor, 6-2, 220, so.; No. 35, John Bullock, 6-0, 210, jr.; No. 41, Garrett Snodgrass, 6-3, 220, jr.; No. 42, Nick Henrich, 6-3, 225, jr.; No. 43, Michael Booker III, 6-1, 195, so.; No. 46, Grant Buda, 6-0, 205, so.; No. 47, Gage Stenger, 6-2, 190, rfr.; No. 48, MJ Sherman, 6-3, 250, jr.; No. 52, Set Malcom, 6-4, 215, so.; No. 54, Korver Demma, 6-2, 230, fr.; No. 56, Grant Tagge, 6-1, 200, jr.; No. 75, Maverick Noonan, 6-3, 245, fr.; Eric Fields, 6-2, 195, fr.; Dylan Rogers, 6-3, 240, fr..