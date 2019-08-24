The players
32, Barret Pickering, 6-0, 200, so.
90, Jackson Walker, 6-4, 260, sr.
91, Cameron Pieper, 6-3, 250, rfr.
92, Chase Urbach, 6-3, 215, sr.
63, Gabe Heins, 6-0, 185, fr.
94, Cade Mueller, 6-0, 230, rfr.
95, Grant Detlefsen, 6-3, 210, fr.
97, Dylan Jorgensen, 5-9, 185, fr.
98, Isaac Armstrong, 5-11, 215, sr.
99, William Przystup, 6-4, 250, rfr.
Second-to-none: Barret Pickering
Through five-plus games in 2018, Pickering was 4-of-8 on field-goal attempts and a 45-yard miss against Northwestern finally seemed to rattle Scott Frost’s confidence in the freshman. From there, though, Pickering made his final 10 kicks. His most memorable effort: 3-of-3 in the wind and snow at Memorial Stadium to provide all of the home team’s points in a 9-6 victory against Michigan State, including a career-long 47-yard game winner. Pickering enters 2019 entrenched as Nebraska’s place-kicker and is the odds-on favorite to handle kickoff duties, too. What looked like a potential question mark turned into a stone-cold lock. The trick with kicking, of course, is it’s a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately discipline. Still, Pickering provides a sense of calm for the Huskers on special teams.
Two things to watch
1. Who’s the punter? It will be a battle between incumbent senior Isaac Armstrong and Michigan State transfer redshirt freshman William Przystup. Armstrong started hot when he took over duties in the middle of 2018, but faded down the stretch. Przystup has a big leg, but has only played in four games.
2. Return to glory (or even respectability?): When is Nebraska going to finally find some punch in the return game? JD Spielman ripped off a punt return touchdown against Bethune-Cookman and had a kick return score on his first career touch in 2017, but what other big returns can you recall in the past couple years? NU has options: Spielman, Maurice Washington, Demariyon Houston, Jamie Nance, Rahmir Johnson and Miles Jones among them. Can one of them lock down a job?