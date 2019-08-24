The players
4, Jahkeem Green, 6-5, 315, jr.
9, DaiShon Neal, 6-7, 310, sr.
11, Vaha Vainuku, 6-3, 310, sr.
38, Damian Jackson, 6-2, 275, so.
52, Mosai Newsom, 6-4, 285, fr.
55, Chris Walker, 6-6, 300, so.
70, Matt Huser, 6-5, 300, fr.
75, Fyn Anderson, 6-3, 305, sr.
79, Darrion Daniels, 6-4, 340, sr.
80, Jacob Herbek, 6-5, 220, fr.
82, Colton Feist, 6-2, 280, rfr.
84, Eli Richter, 6-4, 240, fr.
90, Ben Lingenfelter, 6-4, 290, so.
92, Tate Wildeman, 6-5, 290, rfr.
93, Damion Daniels, 6-3, 340, so.
94, Khalil Davis, 6-2, 315, sr.
95, Ben Stille, 6-5, 290, jr.
96, Carlos Davis, 6-3, 320, sr.
97, Deontre Thomas, 6-3, 290, so.
98, Casey Rogers, 6-4, 300, rfr.
99, Ty Robinson, 6-6, 315, fr.
Second-to-none: Carlos Davis
OK, this is a bit of a stretch considering Carlos Davis has a twin brother, but let’s go with it. Davis and brother Khalil return for one final go-around. Carlos, in particular, seems to be taking in a big ol' breath of fresh air. And why not? The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder was forced to play out of position at nose tackle last year when Mick Stoltenberg went down with a knee injury. He held up OK inside, but that’s not where his skillset is best used. Davis and his teammates on the defensive line — which on paper looks like one of the roster’s deepest units — need a big year in 2019. The group has five seniors and plenty of guys that have played a lot of football. For Davis, playing outside and, in all likelihood, in some kind of rotation, should mean more energy, better matchups and opportunity for playmaking. Nebraska needs to take a big step on defense. The defensive line is considered by many as the best unit on that side of the ball. Davis has as much experience as anyone up front. It all adds up to a big opportunity.
Two things to watch
1. Who’s the game-changer? NU’s top six linemen have combined to play in 160 games (Darrion Daniels’ 40 came at Oklahoma State). None, though, has earned first-, second- or third-team all-conference honors. So who is going to go from playing a lot to changing games?
2. Youth infusion? At the least, Nebraska is set up nicely for life after this senior class. Why wait, though? Can a young player — redshirt freshmen Casey Rogers and Tate Wildeman or freshmen Ty Robinson and Mosai Newsom — push for rotational time? It might be a lot to ask, but that’s the key to the future along with incoming juco standout Jahkeem Green.