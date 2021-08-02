Poll: Americans are sitting on $15 billion in unused gift cards and credits

Do you get gift cards, vouchers or store credits and store them somewhere, then forget to use them?

If so, you’re in good company.

According to a new Bankrate.com poll, more than half of U.S. adults (51%) do exactly that, leaving around $15.3 billion in value on the table nationwide – which adds up to approximately an average, per-person value of $116. The good news: That figure is down from $167 in January 2020.

More than half of millennials (56%) haven’t used their gift cards, with an average, per-person value of $139, compared with 52% of boomers ($113), 47% of Gen Xers ($112) and 46% of Gen Zers ($81).

So, when will they use them?

Ninety-five percent of those who said they had unused gift cards, vouchers or store credits responded that they expect to eventually use them. That figure includes more than half who plan to use them all (51%) and far fewer (30%) who plan to use most of them.

Boomers comprised the group who said they planned to use them the most (63%), followed by Gen Xers (54%), millennials (42 percent) and Gen Zers (32%).

But some have waited too long to even use their gift money: Almost half (49%) of U.S. adults have lost their “freebies” at some point.