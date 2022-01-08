Police need a warrant to search your cellphone. Your car's data systems? Not so much

While automakers may have a vested interest in keeping user data secure from outside forces, they're also looking to mine that data for their own uses, including selling it to third parties such as insurance companies or other services — though members of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents most major automakers selling vehicles in the U.S., have agreed to obtain consent from users before sharing information.

The Alliance and Ford Motor Co. did not respond to requests for comment on whether they're aware data can be collected from vehicles without a warrant and what the industry might do to protect against it. General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV declined to comment.

"The big takeaway from all of this is that with smart vehicles, privacy is a concern and it's going to be a growing concern," said Richard Forno, a cybersecurity professional and assistant director of the Center for Cybersecurity at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

"Like practically every other internet technology we've seen in recent years or decades, people are going to rush in because it's convenient and cool and shiny. And they're not going to think too much about the consequences about what they're trading for it."