{{featured_button_text}}

Morgan Maly is a standout basketball player at Crete High School and will attend Creighton University following her senior season to play basketball. The three-sport athlete was the 2019 Journal Star Prep Area Sports Girls Basketball Player of the Year and was named to the Super-State First Team by the Lincoln Journal Star.

She hopped on the Prep Extra Podcast with Alec McChesney to discuss her role as a leader, the Crete community and her surprise talent: the trombone.

This episode is sponsored by Smithfield Foods in Crete, Nebraska.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments