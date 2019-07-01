Morgan Maly is a standout basketball player at Crete High School and will attend Creighton University following her senior season to play basketball. The three-sport athlete was the 2019 Journal Star Prep Area Sports Girls Basketball Player of the Year and was named to the Super-State First Team by the Lincoln Journal Star.
She hopped on the Prep Extra Podcast with Alec McChesney to discuss her role as a leader, the Crete community and her surprise talent: the trombone.
This episode is sponsored by Smithfield Foods in Crete, Nebraska.