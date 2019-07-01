In many counties, towns initially declared county seats failed to hold onto that distinction. Saline County saw its first two fade into obscurity.
The first, Swan City, was the result of an arbitrary declaration of the territorial Legislature, that faded away and saw its post office moved to nearby DeWitt. Despite being the acting county seat, it finished last in an 1871 election.
What replaced it was Pleasant Hill, a more central location that won a runoff election against Crete and Dorchester. Already the county's biggest and most prosperous town after its platting in 1867, with a state-of-the-art mill and at least one store, its offer of land and cash for a courthouse no doubt encouraged voters.
Within a couple years, though, Crete and Wilber had grown and sought to claim the courthouse as their own. State law required them to wait five years before bring the matter to a vote. Like its successor, Pleasant Hill finished last in a tight election won by Wilber, where the courthouse remains to this day.
Getting the county records from Pleasant Hill, however, wasn't a given. It took 160 wagon teams and 300 people projecting force from Wilber before the papers were handed over.
Like many other towns, its demise was sealed when the railroad by passed the former county seat. That first courthouse, used first as a poor house and then as a community hall, burned down prior to World War I. The final straw, though, was the fire that destroyed the mill in 1930.