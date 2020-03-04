Players to watch

Olivia Hollenbeck, Lincoln Christian, sr.: The 6-foot-3 center and all-stater (14.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg) can be hard to slow down. She's also a good passer.

Alyssa Fortik, Malcolm, fr.: She's a spark plug for the Clippers, leading them in scoring (12.5 ppg), steals (81) and assists (67).

Kendal Brigham, Wahoo, sr.: The first-team all-stater has increased her offensive output (17.4 ppg) while also getting her teammates greatly involved.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Brooke Poppert, St. Paul, sr.: Also a standout volleyball player, the 5-11 forward leads the team in scoring (19 ppg), and assists (6.3 apg).

Shea Bailey, Chadron, sr.: The 5-9 guard can affect games in many ways, averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.0 assists per game.

Jessica Babcock, Adams Central, so.: The 5-7 guard averages 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game; also leads team in assists and steals.

Lauren Emanuel, North Bend Central, sr.: The 6-1 senior is one of the more athletic post players in the state; averages 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer, jr.: One of the top point guards in the state. She's a dominant scorer (20.3), but also a great distributor (84 assists) and defender (110 steals).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0