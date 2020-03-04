Players to watch

Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig, sr.: She's arguably the best shooter in C-2; averages 20.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 steals per game.

Ashlynn Novotny, Clarkson/Leigh, sr.: Can do a little bit of everything — averages 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.1 assists per contest.

Kaci Day, Ponca, sr.: The 5-foot-10 all-stater averages 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Rylie Rice, Grand Island CC, so.: She's one of the top sophomores in the state; averages 15.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Lacey Sprakel, Crofton, jr.: She's a strong post player despite standing at 5-9; the all-stater is averaging 11.7 points and 6.1 boards per game.

Jordan Snyder, BRLD, so.: The 6-2 post player averages 11.7 points and 7.0 board per game; also has 51 blocks.

Tori Thomas, Hastings SC, sr.: She's as tough as they come and can hit with a double-double; averages 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Kalynn Meyer, Superior, sr.: The NU volleyball recruit surpassed 2,000 career points last week and already is the state's career leader in rebounds.

