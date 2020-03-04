Players to watch

Grace Cave, Weeping Water, jr.: The Omaha recruit also is averaging 5.0 assists and 4.7 steals per game.

Brynn Wortman, Hartington CC, sr.: The 5-foot-10 guard is averaging 13.6 points per game and has 41 assists.

Jaycee Widener, Maywood-Hayes Center, jr.: The 5-10 junior averages nearly a double-double (10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds) per game and has 92 steals.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Allie DeGroff, Archbishop Bergan, sr.: The 5-10 forward and volleyball standout averages 9.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Taylor Peter, CWC, sr.: The 6-foot senior is a dynamic player, averaging 21.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game.

McKinzie Baney, Dundy County-Stratton, jr.: The 5-2 junior averages 13.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Kaci Pierce, Pleasanton, jr.: The 5-8 guard averages 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Ashley Ostrand, Pender, jr.: She's the team's top offensive threat (14.7 ppg) and top defender (119 steals).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0