Players to watch

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH, so.: The 5-foot-9 forward may be the best sophomore in Class D-2; averages 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Darla Thorell, Loomis, sr.: The 5-8 center averages 13.8 points and 10.3 boards per game, and she also leads team in assists (98).

Katelyn Heine, Wynot, sr.: The 5-8 all-state guard leads the team in scoring at 10.8 points per game.

Taylor Harrington, Lawrence-Nelson, sr.: The 5-5 guard averages 12.1 points and 3.6 steals per game.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF, jr.: The Nebraska recruit is the best player in the lower classes, averaging 25 points, 7.6 steals and 6.3 assists per game.

Macy Richardson, Sterling, fr.: She's one of the top freshmen in the state; averages 12.8 points and has 82 assists and 66 steals.

Samantha Moore, Mullen, jr.: The 6-foot guard has all the tools (16.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.2 spg, 3.0 apg, 1.6 bpg).

Macy Kamler, BDS, jr.: An all-stater in volleyball, she averages 13.0 points and 6.7 boards per game.

