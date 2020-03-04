Players to watch

Jayme Horan, Millard South, sr.: The 6-foot forward can stretch the floor; averages 14.8 points per game.

Maddie Krull, Millard South, sr.: She's among among state leaders in assists (104) and steals (87).

Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, jr.: The Class A sprint champion has emerged as the Silver Hawks' top scorer (13.0 ppg).

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, jr.: The South Dakota State recruit (20.0 ppg, 11.9 rpg) is the top post player in the state.

Gracie Haneborg, North Platte, jr.: The 5-8 junior averages 18.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 steals per game.

Ella Wedergren, Omaha Westside, sr.: Moved to point guard this year; averages 13 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont, so.: She has hit more than 100 threes this season and is averaging 20.6 points per game.

Taylor Searcey, Lincoln East, sr.: Leads the Spartans in scoring (12.4 ppg), but also is a factor on the defensive end (77 steals).

Olivia Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista, sr.: One of the top three-point shooters also averages 4.8 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

