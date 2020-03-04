Players to watch

Morgan Maly, Crete, sr.: The 6-foot forward and Creighton recruit can do it all (score, pass, rebound and defend); averages 20 points per game.

Brianna Stai, Norris, jr.: The 6-foot forward is tough to defend inside, but she's also a threat from the outside; averages 13.3 points per game.

Whitney Brown, Northwest, sr.: She was one of the biggest stars at last year's state tournament; also leads team in assists and steals.

Mattie Johnson, Sidney, sr.: The 6-foot forward also is a standout volleyball player; averages 14.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Carley Leners, Beatrice, sr.: The Hastings recruit can score at all three levels (14.2 ppg) and averages a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game.

Allison Kuhl, Platteview, jr.: The senior guard (11.4 ppg) leads the Trojans in scoring; joins senior Anna Koehler in the backcourt.

Miley Prine, Bennington, sr.: The 5-10 guard (17.5 ppg) is one of the state's top scorers. She's also a standout soccer player.

Yara Garcia, Scottsbluff, sr.: The senior guard averages 16.2 points per game and leads team in rebounds, assists and steals.

