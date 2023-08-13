Carter Nelson, Michael Burt, Eric Ingwerson

TE | Ainsworth, Creighton Prep, Papillion-LaVista | College: Nebraska (Nelson), Iowa (Burt), Pitt (Ingwerson)

Planting the seeds: The 2024 class of tight ends in Nebraska might go down as one of the most heavily recruited groups the state has ever seen, with Nelson, Burt, and Ingwerson leading the way. Nelson, of course, is the headliner: the No. 1 recruit in the state, No. 40 nationally, four stars, and an almost-unbelievable recruiting process that included visits to and offers from the top programs in the country before he made the decision to stay at Nebraska. There have been few eight-man players anywhere to generate the recruiting buzz Nelson has.

While Nelson's buildup unfolded over months, Burt, from Creighton Prep, exploded nearly overnight. A standout performance at a camp in St. Louis saw the Creighton Prep tight end earn offers from Minnesota and Illinois, Nebraska, and Iowa. He worked out at Iowa shortly after the St. Louis camp, earned his offer, and committed soon after.

Harvest time: All three players, Nelson especially, are primed for big years. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder is a dominant force in Class D-2, where Ainsworth will be among the top teams in the state. He accounted for 43 touchdowns in 2022 while lining up at receiver, running back, and quarterback, a number that could go up this season. Burt and Ingwerson both had more modest numbers — 11 catches, 187 yards, one TD for Burt and 10 catches, 175 yards for Ingwerson — but their measurables alone make them threats all over the field.