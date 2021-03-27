Plan to limit turbines riles growing Kansas wind industry

“Now, our way of life will never be the same,” Janet Beene, whose family has a farm southwest of Fort Scott, inside the footprint of a planned wind farm, said in written testimony. “The beautiful pastures with amazing sunsets will never be the same. And what about the pasture and cropland that is being destroyed for this so-called ‘green energy’?”

Supporters of the bill argue that property owners face the negative effects of large turbines even if they refuse to allow them on their property because their neighbors can't resist companies' payments. They said county officials are often ill-equipped to deal with “industrial wind” and its attorneys, making state regulations necessary.

“It would also curb industrial wind companies from intimidating and bullying the counties and towns of Kansas into submission,” Nick Aberle, a Sabetha farmer, testified this week.

Wind energy advocates said they've always been sensitive to such concerns because they want energy to be sustainable. They also argued this week that the industry has gotten better in making siting decisions.

But the concerns they're raising that Kansas will see dollars and jobs go to other states could prove crucial to stopping Thompson's bill.

“We've had a lot of investment in the state,” said House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., an Olathe Republican. “I think most folks are in favor of clean energy.”

