Today, the deal that secured the naming rights for Lincoln's downtown arena looks like a steal.

Then again, it looked that way a dozen years ago, too, when the negotiation began — early in the construction process, actually — on what would become Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Twenty-five years for $11.25 million.

And as an added bonus, the city street the area sits upon was renamed Pinnacle Arena Drive.

It's a bargain by today's standards, but Mark Hesser, president and CEO of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc., is quick to add a bit of context.

"Keep in mind, we were in the midst of the Great Recession," Hesser told the Journal Star last month. "Everything was a little uncertain. So to step up at that time, we were uncertain."

Make no mistake, the city of Lincoln has never felt it got the lesser end of the deal.

The silver arena, nestled next to Haymarket Park, prominently features a black and gold diamond and the words "Pinnacle Bank Arena."

When Mayor Chris Beutler announced in December 2011 — nearly two years before the arena would open its doors — that Pinnacle Bank had won the naming rights, there was no regret.

"Putting the name on it is like putting the icing on the cake — you know what the cake looks like, you know what the outside looks like," Beutler said. "You pretty much know what you're going to get now."

Dan Marvin, who was arena coordinator at the time, concurred, saying "we're happy with the name. We think it reflects the direction that Lincoln is going."

By comparison, here are some other naming-rights agreements:

* TD Ameritrade Park (now Charles Schwab Park), Omaha: $20 million for 20 years

* CHI Center, Omaha: $23.6 million for 20 years

* KFC Yum Center, Louisville, Kentucky: $16.3 million, 11 years (extension).

* Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas: $8.75 million for 25 years

Just last month, Sandhills Global paid $7.125 million to put its name on the Lancaster Event Center for 15 years.

Pinnacle Bank, the state's second largest bank, had never pursued an endeavor like this, Hesser said. So its management team was very deliberate in deciding whether it should go down that path.

"Once it was decided, there was never a second guess on the decision to do it," he said.

Today, all of the uncertainty can be washed away with a quick glance of the contract's terms.

The 25-year agreement — with an option to renew — was in Pinnacle's initial offer. To this day, Hesser doesn't know whether there was another company bidding for the naming rights.

"I don't know if we were bidding against ourselves or anyone else," he said.

Much of the bank's return on investment comes in the aesthetics. It used to be that anyone driving south on Interstate 180 into Lincoln was greeted by Memorial Stadium to the left.

"You used to only see the Memorial Stadium, but now your eyes are attracted to the other side of the interstate," Hesser said. "... It's certainly great signage as you enter on the interstate."

Putting its name on one of Lincoln's most identifiable buildings — a place that has hosted big-name concerts and NCAA tournament games — has been a boon to Pinnacle Bank.

"We certainly feel it's been a great, great investment," Hesser said. "We think it provides very good marketing, and good marketing dollars for the bank."

It's impossible to quantify the impact of naming rights on a business, Hesser said. However, he said that the number of checking accounts opened at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank locations doubled in the first year the arena was in operation.

"It certainly put our name out there," he said. "It's really hard to quantify our return on investment, but we think it's very been very beneficial."

