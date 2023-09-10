A decade ago, city and civic leaders championing a new arena in the West Haymarket envisioned an old railyard and industrial wasteland transformed: to an entertainment district, a new ice center, new streets and more parking.

They say they got that — and more.

“It was the first major domino that led to almost $2 billion in investment in downtown,” said Todd Ogden, Downtown Lincoln Association president and CEO. “It acted as a catalyst for the entire downtown.”

The development in the West Haymarket continued south from the arena to N Street, and now several projects are happening in the South Haymarket. Residential development has exploded, too, and not just in the Haymarket but in all of downtown.

Ogden said he anticipated the arena would spark development a block or two to the south, but not all the way to the South Haymarket. And residential development has exceeded nearly everyone’s expectations.

Former mayor Chris Beutler, who made building the arena a focus of his administration when he was first elected in 2007, said some residential development in the downtown area was expected — just not everything that's happened.

“The scale of it wasn’t anticipated,” he said.

In 2009, a Wisconsin company did an economic impact analysis on the proposed arena and, in addition to the 16,000-seat arena, it anticipated the addition of 100,000 square feet of both office and retail space, 200 hotel rooms and 100 residential units.

“It exceeded the numbers we told the public by a significant margin,” said Dan Marvin, who recently retired as the city’s urban development director and was the arena project coordinator before that.

With the addition of Hudl’s headquarters and two Olsson office buildings, the area has nearly 280,000 square feet of office space; more than 166,000 square feet of commercial and retail space; as well as close to 500 hotel rooms and more than 500 residential units, said Hallie Salem, the city’s redevelopment manager.

That development began when the arena opened in 2013 with the Railyard District, its open entertainment area, public market, giant screen and space for restaurants and shops.

Not long after the arena opened, so did Canopy Lofts, an apartment building across the street.

A Hyatt Place hotel and condos opened the following spring. It joined the Hilton Garden Inn and a Courtyard by Marriott, both of which had opened since work began on the arena. An extended-stay Marriott hotel now is in the works at Eighth and R streets.

The Breslow Ice Center opened in 2015 north of the arena rather than to the south, where it had been envisioned, which left space for Olsson, which opened its headquarters at Sixth and P streets.

Olsson’s four-story, 82,000-square-foot building with space for other businesses opened in 2014, and three years later, Hudl moved into its new seven-story headquarters at Canopy and P streets, where a day care recently opened. Nelnet occupied the second floor.

In 2020, Olsson opened a second, $19 million, four-story building directly to the south with 67,000 square feet of office space and 5,800 square feet of retail space.

Continue farther south, and you'll find Canopy Street Market, the Haymarket’s first grocery store, along with Canopy Park, a $53 million apartment project at Canopy and N streets with about 250 apartments.

The West Haymarket development also spurred development of the South Haymarket, where earlier this year, city officials unveiled plans for South Haymarket Park on more than 6 acres near Seventh and N streets.

The East Downtown Development Corp. — a partnership between Speedway Properties and Nelnet — plans to build a $47.5 million commercial, retail and residential building that will anchor the new urban park.

J.A. Woollam Co., a longtime high-tech company in the South Haymarket at Seventh and M streets, has begun a $20 million expansion that will more than double the size of its existing space and make other improvements that will help connect the new park to the area.

And the city recently paved an area under the Rosa Parks Way overpass, creating an area for food trucks with red-and-white lighting, tables and concrete benches.

None of that had happened yet when Beutler took office in 2007, but efforts to build a new arena were well underway, and it became a focus of his administration — a project he knew had the potential to be a turning point for Lincoln.

A group of business leaders and city officials that called itself 2015 Vision had already identified an arena and convention center as a priority, and a task force created by Beutler’s predecessor had identified the Haymarket as the best site.

Beutler felt strongly the decision should be up to voters.

“I became very much a believer in the ideas that were coming from these different groups in Lincoln, but I also had watched, over time, how ideas can come and go, not survive political changes and the institutions of government,” he said.

He wanted it to be the residents' decision, so they would take ownership of the project — something he said he believes happened when 56% of the voters approved it, despite heated opposition.

University of Nebraska Regent Tim Clare said using almost all Nebraska companies to build the arena brought a similar buy-in.

“It was truly a community project,” he said.

And it has been a turning point, Beutler said, reviving the Haymarket and contributing to economic development there and in all of downtown.

Ogden said the pandemic caused some temporary challenges but also made people realize the importance of what he calls the “experiential economy” -- music, concerts, axe-throwing bars -- all part of the West Haymarket and greater downtown.

“People want to feel a part of something even more than before the pandemic,” he said. “It further heightened the need for that experience and to be part of something.”

Before it opened, there was concern from other downtown business owners that the arena would take away from their businesses. The opposite happened, he said.

"It brought in a new crowd that never came downtown before," he said, people who came to all sorts of concerts and events at the arena. "It exposed a whole new swath of people to downtown."

Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the arena and West Haymarket developed in a way that exceeded his expectations.

For one thing, it brought the high school state volleyball tournaments back to Lincoln, their loss years earlier among his self-proclaimed “darkest days."

And it’s provided an economic engine for all of downtown, both as an entertainment area and a place to live.

“It’s really kind of providing that rising tide of entertainment to the downtown area,” he said. “It’s built the greater downtown as a destination not just for the city but the area.”

