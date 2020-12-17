Peter Salter's stories from 2020: PeeWee goes viral

Watch 93-year-old PeeWee Schulz go viral in his assisted-living room, predicting the weather, hawking Christmas gifts and laughing at his own jokes -- and be sure to like him on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch 93-year-old PeeWee Schulz go viral in his assisted-living room, predicting the weather, hawking Christmas gifts and laughing at his own jokes -- and be sure to like him on Facebook.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.