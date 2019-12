Drew Wolfe would talk about his family’s flood-scarred farm, but only if we visited in person. I’m glad we did, because there was no way to appreciate the scale of the damage without seeing it. Even then, we needed a math professor to help calculate the volume of Platte River sand that had swallowed Wolfe’s 200-acre cornfield: 800,000 cubic yards, or enough to fill 67,000 dump trucks.