'People are flocking to music.' Instrument stores are trying to keep up

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Abby McGuire started playing the ukulele at age 5. A couple years later, she sold 300 homemade bookmarks to earn the money for a 3/4-size guitar. Now a fifth grader, Abby spent the pandemic plugging away at virtual lessons, practicing on her own, even giving a front-yard recital.

In October, her mom took her shopping for a Christmas present: a full-size guitar. "I heard from her instructor that if she wanted one, we better get it right away," said Julie McGuire, who lives in Chesterfield.

Instruments have been harder to come by during the pandemic, especially guitars. Some players, like Abby, have dedicated more hours to their hobby while stuck at home and are now upgrading. Others are testing out their musical talents for the first time, buying starter pieces. Scrambled supply chains have further thinned the selection.

The sales of musical instruments have been one of the few bright spots for stores. Foot traffic has crashed. In-person lessons have stalled. And rentals — without school programs — are almost nonexistent. Repair work is up, as are online sales, but they haven't always compensated for the other losses.