Pennsylvania’s best auctioneer explains the mysteries of an old trade

“You really have to be the total package,” Hostetter said.

Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana have the most auctioneers in the United States, on account of deep agricultural traditions there. Auctioneers in Pennsylvania sell everything from cars, to hogs, to whole farms. There’s a “handful” of women who are members of the PAA, and Kylee Hostetter, Matt’s sister, finished in third place in this year’s competition.

Though there are auctioneer schools in Pennsylvania, Oberholtzer said he’s self-taught, getting into the business full time in 2015, after having worked in the cement business.He’s often paid by the hour or commission and averages about four auctions per week, and on Monday, before arriving at an old warehouse by some railroad tracks in this Lancaster County town for the antique auction, he auctioned off hay.

Once the auction begins, Oberholtzer doesn’t stop for three hours, clearing a whole room of antiques, lot by lot. He doesn’t take a bathroom break, barely sips his water, and needed just a second or two to clear his throat.