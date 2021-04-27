 Skip to main content
Penitentiary staff conduct targeted search after intoxicated inmate assaults staffer
Penitentiary staff conduct targeted search after intoxicated inmate assaults staffer

Nebraska State Penitentiary staff conducted targeted searches of housing units Tuesday, a day after an intoxicated inmate seriously injured a staff member during an assault.

Tuesday's search focused on confiscating contraband, including homemade alcohol, K2 and other prohibited drugs and items.

The staff member who was assaulted was taken to a hospital with head injuries. She was also kicked in the abdomen and the leg. The inmate remained combative even after being restrained. During a medical assessment, he spit on another staff member several times.

More than a dozen staff members from other facilities joined team members from NSP and the agency's K-9 team to conduct the search. 

Results of the investigation into the assault will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

