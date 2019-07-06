Zion Williamson's summer league is over.
The New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday that the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft will not play any more at the Summer League in Las Vegas because of a bruised left knee. The team stressed the move is precautionary.
"Zion will move forward from this incident without issue," said David Griffin, the Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations. "However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of the NBA Summer League."
Williamson's presence helped the Summer League sell out its opening day Friday and reach another sellout Saturday — when Williamson was scheduled to play in his second game of the summer against Washington.
There appeared to be a quick impact on the resale markets: Tickets that were going for more than $300 apiece on Friday for the session that included the Pelicans' game against No. 3 pick RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks were available for less than $100 on Saturday.
Williamson scored 11 points in nine minutes of his debut game against New York. But he took a knee-to-knee hit in the first half and was ruled out at halftime of a game that was eventually shortened after the tremors of an earthquake were felt in Las Vegas.
Mavericks 113, Rockets 81: Former Husker Isaiah Roby scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 25 minutes as Dallas rolled in its NBA Summer League game Saturday. Roby shot 6-for-11 from the field and added three assists, two steals and two blocks. Houston's Chris Clemons had 20 points.
Jazz 78, Thunder 68: Tony Bradley had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Utah defeated Oklahoma City.
Pistons 93, Trail Blazers 73: Detroit got 18 points from Svi Mykhailiuk and 17 points and 10 assists from Bruce Brown in a lopsided win over Portland.
Bucks 89, Hawks 83: Bonzie Colson had 18 points and Jock Landale chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds as the Bucks held off the Hawks.
Celtics 96, 76ers 82: Carsen Edwards had a standout debut, scoring 20 points on five three-pointers as the Celticspulled away from the 76ers.
Grizzlies 101, Pacers 75: Bruno Caboclo led Memphis with 19 points.
Clippers 93, Lakers 87: Mfiondu Kabengele had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers.