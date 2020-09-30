Patsy Koch Johns

How can the state board of education help reduce problems with broadband access, one of the equity issues that came into sharp focus this spring when schools shifted to remote education to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus?

The inequities of broadband availability across Nebraska to all students was not a surprise to anyone working in education. This issue is under the purview of the Legislature.

What is the biggest issue facing the state board of education in the coming year and how should the board address it?

The biggest issue we face in the coming year is, as always, educating children.

How can the board of education best help districts trying to teach remotely or juggle remote and in-person learning?

The Nebraska Department of Education staff has been providing information to aid schools on this topic. Nebraska schools are guided by local control and supported by their ESUs and their local school boards. See Launch Nebraska on the department's website for more information and guidance.

What state requirements or rules should be eased or waived in light of the disruption in education caused by the pandemic?