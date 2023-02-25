When coming up with the perfect layout for new patient rooms, experts didn't rely only on their computer screens.

Instead, pieces of cardboard helped to define the expansion on the Lincoln campus of Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.

No tight spaces. No odd, awkward accommodations.

Only room to move and treat patients quickly, efficiently and effectively.

Under the direction of Dan Griess, Madonna's vice president for facilities, a cardboard room was built in a warehouse owned by Sampson Construction.

“We had a past patient navigate the room in his motorized wheelchair and learned what we needed for door space, door openers (voice activated), placement of chairs, beds, sinks, showers and toilets,” Griess said.

Davis Design and Olsson, firms both based in Lincoln, adapted the cardboard room to the design of 59 patient suites in the new wing.

Innovations in the high-tech patient rooms are among the physical benefits of the $57 million expansion to Madonna that opened last summer.

“They added a lot of love and care, too,” said Alex McKiernan, a Madonna Foundation board member and former patient. “This is the whole package.

“Madonna is more than a place, it’s a mindset.”

The hundreds of patients from 45 states, all 93 counties in Nebraska and the 1,500 employees of Madonna in Lincoln all benefit from the newest addition to the hospital that treats those who suffer from strokes, brain and spine injuries, cancer and pulmonary conditions and major multiple trauma.

“To have the space and privacy to go through the recovery and treatment is so important in recovery,” said McKiernan, who was critically injured in a crash in 2014 and partially paralyzed.

“We brought in all kinds of input to make this a better place with the new addition.”

Griess said the Lincoln expansion project that started in the spring of 2020 applied many of the lessons learned from the construction of Madonna's new Omaha campus in 2016.

The biggest problems were related to the COVID pandemic and related supply-chain issues.

"The fact we got it done – we still have a few more things to do – and open for patients and treatment through the epidemic is a tribute to our partners: Sampson Construction, Olsson, Kidwell, Davis Design, Nanonation, H&S Mechanical, among others. They have been a blessing,” Griess said.

Much of the planning and engineering, as well as the construction, was also derived from staff input.

“We preached ‘no surprises’ so we could get people what they imagined it should be,” Griess said.

In addition to the new patient rooms, the expanded space includes a kitchen, cafeteria and wider hallways. The rooms they replaced were transitioned to add space for a recreational therapy gym, business center, storage rooms and transitional living apartments for patient families.

“The new facility will integrate the latest rehabilitation and technology directly into the care of patients,” said Paul Dongilli Jr., president and CEO of Madonna, in an earlier interview. The expansion “will serve as a beacon of hope for those who come to us with the goal of returning to their families.”

Founded in Lincoln in 1958, Madonna has grown to rank fourth among independent rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S., a ranking based on patient revenues from prior to the expansion.

Through input from patients, nurses, staff and doctors, the expansion should allow Madonna to build upon its past work.

“This hospital needs to feel like home, with safety and joy," McKiernan said. "The hospital has a great vision for the future and has executed that vision of hope.”

Photos: A historical look back at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals