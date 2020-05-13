Passengers still complaining that airlines won’t give refunds for canceled flights

DALLAS — Airlines are being warned to give customers refunds for canceled flights for the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but U.S. transportation officials won’t say what will happen if passengers don’t get their money back.

The U.S. Department of Transportation issued a second warning to airlines after an “unprecedented volume of complaints” from passengers furious that carriers were withholding refunds on thousands of canceled flights.

Airlines operating routes in the U.S. or flying in or out of the country are required to provide refunds if the carrier cancels the flight and it causes a “significant” delay in getting to the destination.

But since the COVID-19 pandemic began, airlines have been pushing customers hard to take travel vouchers or credits for future travel. Customers have complained that airline ticket agents will claim refunds are not warranted or provide credits even when a refund was promised.

“The Department is asking all airlines to revisit their customer service policies and ensure they are as flexible and considerate as possible to the needs of passengers who face financial hardship during this time,” said a statement from Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

For airlines, it’s a matter of self-preservation.