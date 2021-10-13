Passenger train service in Midwest could get major expansion under federal concept

Passenger train service across the Midwest could get a huge boost in the coming decades, with multiple new routes and more frequent trains running out of Chicago, under a concept envisioned by the Federal Railroad Administration.

The concept, unveiled Wednesday, is in early stages and is intended to be a 40-year framework. It also depends on state and federal funding.

But as envisioned, it would include service in at least a dozen new cities including Columbus, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indiana and Madison, Wisconsin. It calls for a new route from Chicago to the Quad Cities, extending on to Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska. Another new route could connect a train line out of Dallas to Wichita, Kansas, and on to Chicago, said Laura Kliewer, director of the Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Commission.

The rail commission could also explore service to Canada, most likely between Detroit and Toronto, Kliewer said.

Other cities in the 12-state area studied could get more frequent passenger service.

Chicago would be a major rail hub under the vision, and smaller hubs could be created in Indianapolis, Kansas City and Minneapolis, Kliewer said.