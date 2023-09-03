Dear Amy: My grand-daughter is six.

Her parents want her to grow up to be independent.

This manifests itself in many liberties and responsibilities, some of which I think she is too young for.

I have never said anything to the parents about this aspect of their childrearing, but recently I witnessed two cases where I felt their approach is much too lax.

In one case, they allowed her to come down a slippery marble spiral staircase with inadequate handrails — alone.

The other incident was in a restaurant when she needed to use the bathroom. Instead of accompanying her, they told her, "You know where it is, go ahead."

I said nothing but went with my granddaughter and stood outside her stall. (When I was six, I was molested at a park, so I know how quickly and easily molesters can act.)

Should I speak to the parents about my concern that they should accompany her to public bathrooms until she's older?

Or am I being overprotective? — Worried Grandma

Dear Worried: Given that you were assaulted at the age of six — do you care whether you are branded as overprotective?

I agree that another person should accompany a child that young to a public bathroom, and then should stand outside the door until the child is finished.

Overall, any parent's goal should be for their child to be savvy, smart, independent and possessing good overall judgment. The way children become that way is for their parents to allow and encourage them to take some chances and to learn through their experiences.

A slippery marble staircase? Risky.

A visit alone to the restroom in a busy restaurant? I'd call that lazy. And even though the risk of assault might be remote, one important lesson for kindergartners to absorb is that it is important for their parents to know where they are at all times, especially if they are in a public place.

If you haven't told these parents about your own experience as a child, you should tell them now.

Dear Amy: My brother and his wife divorced after 25 years of marriage. She has been part of our family for over 25 years and continues to be invited to family gatherings like holidays and special occasions. She's the mother of our two grown nephews and, of course, mother of my parents' two grandsons.

My sister is the one who hosts the holiday gatherings and continues to invite our former sister-in-law. My brother has said that if she continues to invite our former SIL to family gatherings, he won't invite our sister to his wedding. We tell him that our former SIL will always be part of the family and we don't want to cut her out of our lives.

Should we do what he asks and stop inviting our SIL to family events? — Divorced from SIL

Dear Divorced: Your brother's ultimatum is out of whack. His wedding has no bearing on your family's continued relationship with his ex.

Given the way he feels, a proportional response would be for him to say that if his ex is included in family events, he and his new wife won't attend.

I assure you that the great majority of people do not want to spend special occasions with their new spouse and their exspouse. Your family does not need to cut your former sister-in-law out of your lives, but you may need to make choices regarding some occasions.

