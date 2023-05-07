31. The Daisy

3645 Wilderness Hills Blvd.

Builder: Morgan Construction. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Price range: $650,000-$700,000 with lot.

Features: five bedrooms, three baths, 3,460 finished square feet, open concept, gourmet kitchen, walk-in pantry, primary bedroom w/spa-like bathroom, walk-in shower, double sinks, two more bedrooms, bath, laundry area complete main floor, finished basement w/9’ ceilings, wet bar, two bedrooms, home office.

32. Grace Plan

5820 SW 8th St.

Builder: Schneider Custom Homes. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 with lot.

Features: four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 10’ ceilings in the entry and living room, split bedroom configuration allows access to primary suite from mudroom, large kitchen island overlooking living room, double-door pantry, two basement bedrooms, recreation room, bath. www.schneidercustom.com

33. Peoria

800 W. Avondale St.

Builder: Don Johnson Homes. Subdivision: Southwest Village Heights. Price range: $400,000-$450,000 with lot.

Features: three main-level bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms, 1,505 finished square feet, light-filled entry, open concept, modern cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, expansive windows, quartz countertops throughout, mudroom off garage, primary bedroom w/tiled shower, double sinks, walk-in closet, unfinished basement w/bathroom rough-ins included. www.donjohnsonhomes.com

34. Indy

3500 Anaheim Court

Builder: Blake Builders. Subdivision: Anaheim Court. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 without lot.

Features: three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhome on golf course, large windows, corner kitchen, gas range, pantry, dining space opens to deck, stone fireplace in living room, main-floor laundry, primary suite w/zero-entry tiled shower, dual vanity, fully finished basement w/ bedroom and bath. www.buildwithblake.com