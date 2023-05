25. The Nebraska

7730 Jimmie Ave.

Builder: Timber Ridge Homes. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $500,000-550,000 with lot.

Features: five bedrooms, three baths, split bedroom concept, open great room, dining, kitchen, walk-in shower, main-floor laundry/mudroom, recreation room, 1,135 finished square feet in lower level w/corner fireplace and wet bar, covered patio, oversized three-stall garage, corner flat lot. www.homesbytimberridge.com

26. The Amanda

1033 Annabel Ave.

Builder: Timber Ridge Homes. Subdivision: Terrace View, Hickman. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.

Features: four bedrooms, three baths, split bedroom, open concept, 9’ ceilings, custom walk-in pantry, two bedrooms on main floor, two on lower level, laundry/mudroom ties into primary closet, birch kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, reverse osmosis, radon and electric car charger rough-in, covered deck/porch.

27. Camden 4

3201 Morritt St.

Builder: Prairie Homes. Subdivision: Iron Ridge. Price range: $550,000-$600,000 with lot.

Features: 3,162 finished square feet, 9’ ceilings, first-floor primary suite, double sinks, walk-in closet, three bedrooms, bathroom on second floor, 87” island, walk-in pantry, first-floor laundry, mudroom with bench/hooks, covered patio off dining room, great room, finished basement with bedroom and bath. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com

28. The Meadowlark

4011 Primrose Place

Builder: Sampson Residential Properties. Subdivision: Grandale Villas. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.

Features: zero-entry, three bedrooms, three baths, main-floor laundry w/sink, fireplace, island, walk-in pantry, primary bedroom w/walk-in closet, 3/4 en suite, dual vanities, pocket door, finished basement w/ recreation room, wet bar, bedroom w/ walk-in closet, 3/4 bathroom, storage room. Homeowners Association amenities. www.sampson-residential.com

29. Smetter Luxury Townhomes

2904 Kings Corner Drive

Builder: Smetter Homes. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills Luxury Townhomes. Price range: $309,999-$379,999 with lot.

Features: walkout, daylight and flat lots, 2,171 finished square feet, two-to three bedrooms, three bathrooms, finished basement, spacious primary suite, first-floor laundry, kitchen pantry, granite countertops throughout, fences allowed. Homeowners association covers snow removal, lawn care, trash/recycling and common area maintenance. www.smettertownhomes.com

30. The Benito MR

3465 Tree Line Drive

Builder: JD Builders, Inc. Subdivision: Wilderness Hills. Price range: $631,000-$660,000 without lot.

Features: six bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,350 finished square feet, overlooks commons, open kitchen/living/dining concept, 10’-11’ ceilings, fireplace, center island, walk-in pantry, primary suite w/double sink vanity, walk-in tile shower, finished walkout basement w/recreation room, wet bar, three bedrooms. Supersized 4 1/2-stall garage. www.3465TreeLine.info