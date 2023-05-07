19. The Renee
8820 Bunker Court
Builder: True North Custom Homes. Subdivision: HiMark Estates. Price range: $825,000-$875,000 with lot.
Features: five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,532 square feet, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island, pantry, main-floor office, zero-entry tile shower, two fireplaces, indoor slide, lower-level family room w/wet bar, integrated smart home, entertaining patio, oversized deck, outdoor fireplace, walking distance to NuMark Golf Course. www.truenorthlincoln.com
20. Boulder Ridge Custom
6527 S. 90th St.
Builder: 402 Customs. Subdivision: Boulder Ridge. Price range: $750,000-$800,000 with lot.
Features: four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath mid-century modern, 3,270 finished square feet, open plan, custom features, large island, walk-in pantry, dining room dividing slat walls, dual-access covered patio, one gas, one electric fireplace, wet bar in basement, two laundry rooms, oversized garage. www.402customs.com
21. The Logan
6310 S. 90th St.
Builder: R & D Custom Homes. Subdivision: Boulder Ridge. Price range: $900,000-$1,000,000 with lot.
Features: custom five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,000 finished square feet, great room cathedral ceilings , pantry w/cabinets, extra outlets, three fireplaces, heated tile in primary bathroom, walk-in tiled shower, tiled guest bath, tiled dog wash, wet bar, smart home package. www.RandDCustomHomes.com
22. Briarwood
6118 S. 87th St.
Builder: Prairie Home Builders. Subdivision: Covenant Addition. Price range: $350,000-$400,000 with lot.
Featured: two-bedroom, three-bathroom furnished townhome, 1,929 finished square feet, open plan, 9’ ceilings, galley island, quartz kitchen countertops, first-floor laundry, primary bedroom w/large bath, walk-in closet, walkout basement w/full bath, bedroom w/walk-in closet, recreation room. www.prairiehomeslincoln.com
23. The Rainier
8245 S. 97th St.
Builder: NuHaven Builders. Subdivision: South Lake South. Price range: $650,000-$700,000 with lot.
Features: five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,265 finished square feet, first-floor mudroom/laundry, pantry, great room coffered ceiling w/accent beams, fireplace, primary bedroom w/en suite, walk-in closet, two basement bedrooms, one bathroom, recreation room w/fireplace, wet bar, wine rack, island, covered deck. www.NuHavenbuilders.com.
24. The Quartz
7930 Maxine Drive
Builder: Richland Homes. Subdivision: The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Price range: $475,000-$525,000 with lot.
Features: five bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, lots just minutes from Nebraska Parkway, new South Beltway, restaurants, schools, parks, two ranch plans and four two-story plans, ranging from 1,473 to 2,428 square feet. Visit our model 12-4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. www.buildrichland.net