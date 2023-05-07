13. Wandering Creek, (sold, not open)

9114 Rattlesnake Road

Builder: Element Homes. Subdivision: Wandering Creek. Price range: $600,000-$650,000 without lot.

Features: five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 3,690 finished square feet, fully custom home. Element Homes was created by Joe Steinbach and Roger Bumgarner, owners/operators of Ironwood Builders (first place in Lincoln Journal Star’s annual voting of top new construction builders 10 consecutive years). www.elementlincoln.com

14. The Audrey Madison

8820 Calamus River Road

Builder: Buhr Homes. Subdivision: Wandering Creek. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 without lot.

Features: five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,793 finished square feet, split layout w/private primary suite, main-level den with French doors, wide island, 11’ great room ceiling, floor-to-ceiling corner gas fireplace, walk-in closet access to laundry room, large recreation room, two bedrooms in basement.

15. Plan 210

9220 Calamus River Road

Builder: Element Homes. Subdivision: Wandering Creek. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 without lot.

Features: four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,963 finished square feet. Element Homes was created by Joe Steinbach and Roger Bumgarner of Ironwood Builders to meet the demand for custom homes under $800,000, building high-quality homes at a great value. www.elementlincoln.com

16. Calamus River

9310 Calamus River Circle

Builder: Ironwood Builders. Subdivision: Wandering Creek. Price range: $900,000-$1,000,000 without lot.

Features: four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 4,069 finished square feet, two offices, walk-in pantry, full of custom finishes, quality and craftsmanship, pre-building and building experience receive extreme care and attention to detail. Build the home of your dreams. www.ironwoodlincoln.com

17. The Logan

3517 Kilkee Road

Builder: Lincoln Custom Home Builders. Subdivision: Firethorn. Price range: $800,000-$900,000 with lot.

Features: five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 4,106 finished square feet, a cart ride from both restaurants, golf, resort, living room w/double-sided fireplace, eat-in chef's kitchen, pantry, two guest bedrooms, main-floor laundry/mudroom, primaryen suite oasis, wet bar, theater, covered patio with fireplace. www.lincolncustomhomebuilders.com

18. Tralee

8516 Tralee Road

Builder: Murray Custom Homes. Subdivision: Firethorn. Price range: starting at $1,250,000 with lot.

Features: five bedrooms, four bathrooms, 4,909 finished square feet, bedroom/office flex, deck access from living/dining rooms, see-through fireplace, 18’ sloped ceilings, walk-in pantry w/adjustable open shelving, primary suite w/reading nook, soaking tub, lower-level wet bar, family room, 9’ ceilings. www.murraycustomhomes.com