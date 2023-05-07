7. Grace Plan

515 S. 88th St.

Builder: Schneider Custom Homes. Subdivision: Hidden Hills. Price range: $450,000-$500,000 with lot.

Features: 2,701 finished square feet, near MoPac Trail, four-bedroom, three-bath, 10’ entry and living room ceilings, split bedroom configuration, primary suite access from mudroom, island overlooks living room, double-door pantry, two basement bedrooms, third bath and recreation room.

8. The Camarillo

8900 Ranch Gate Road

Builder: D.C. Design & Build. Subdivision: White Horse. Price range: $700,000-$750,000 with lot.

Features: five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,499 finished square feet, great room, 11’ ceilings, fireplace with stone surround, sliding glass door opens to covered deck, drop zone/main-floor laundry, oversized island, walk-in pantry, zero-entry master shower, basement family room w/wet bar, fireplace.

9. Paisley

9147 Hillcrest Trail

Builder: Live Well Designs. Subdivision: Hillcrest Country Club. Price range: $500,000-$550,000 with lot.

Features: four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,793 finished square feet, pantry, granite countertops throughout, custom cabinets, informal dining/living area w/fireplace, main-level primary bedroom,, main-level laundry, two lower-level bedrooms, full bath, family recreation area, 12’x12’ covered deck.

10. The Lansdowne

1540 S. 93rd St.

Builder: True North Custom Homes, Inc. Subdivision: The Preserve at Hillcrest. Price range: $600,000-$650,0000 with lot.

Features: four-bedroom, three-bathroom, zero-entry townhome, 3,055 finished square feet, private courtyard, walk-in kitchen pantry, floor-to-ceiling tile, great room fireplace, main-level laundry, primary suite w/walk-in closet, zero-entry shower w/heated tile flooring, HOA covers snow/trash removal, mowing. www.truenorthlincoln.com

11. The Jackson

1624 S. 93rd St.

Builder: Vodicka Construction. Subdivision: The Preserve at Hillcrest. Price range: $550,000-$600,000 with lot.

Features: four-bedroom, three-bathroom ADA accessible townhome, 3,076 finished square feet, open concept, primary suite zero-entry tile shower, walk-in closet, basement with wet bar, family room, two bedrooms, craft/exercise room. HOA amenities: lawn care, snow removal, garbage service. www.vchomesinc.com

12. Luxury Townhome Living

1648 S. 93rd St.

Builder: Synergy Homes. Subdivision: The Preserve at Hillcrest. Price range: $525,000-$550,000 with lot.

Features: four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,666 finished square feet, double-sided fireplace on deck, zero-entry primary shower, basement wet bar, family room w/fireplace, two legal bedrooms, full bathroom, covered deck, front courtyard. HOA amenities: lawn care, snow removal, garbage. info@synergyhomesne.com